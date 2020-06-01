Cobb County virtual forum on racism and policing to be held Tuesday

District 4 Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid announced in an email that a virtual forum will be held to discuss issues of racism and policing.
The event is free, but registration is required. The forum includes a long list of Cobb community leaders and elected officials (see below)
The announcement from Commissioner Cupid follows below:
Please join me and local community leaders as we discuss recent deaths in our nation, racism and our response. We will discuss protests stemming from the death of George Floyd and ways we can address racism locally. This virtual community meeting will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 2.
To register for this forum, click here.
Confirmed forum panelists include:
- Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce
- Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood
- Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons
- Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman
- Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton
- Cobb Public Safety Director Randy Crider
- Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox
- Dr. Jaha Howard, Cobb County School Board, Post 2
- Charisse Davis, Cobb County School Board, Post 6
- Brad Wheeler, Cobb County School Board, Chair, Post 7
- Sen. Jen Jordan, District 6
- Rep. David Wilkerson, District 38
- Rep. Erick Allen, District 40
- Rep. Teri Anulewicz, District 42
- Sharon Mason, president and CEO, Cobb Chamber
- John Loud, chairman of Board of Directors, Cobb Chamber
- Jeriene Grimes, president, Cobb County NAACP
- Dr. Ben Williams, president, Cobb County SCLC
