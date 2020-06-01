Hot Topics

Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History to reopen June 2

Kennesaw government complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 1, 2020

The City of Kennesaw announced that the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History will reopen tomorrow.

The press release from the city is reprinted below in its entirety.

Beginning Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, located at 2829 Cherokee St. NW, will reopen to in-person, public access, with limited hours and operations.

All guests will be screened & evaluated upon entrance, and will have their temperature taken.

The Southern Museum will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. At this time, the Jolley Education Center and all interactive modules will remain closed. Paid admission will provide access to all exhibitions, movies and, of course, the General locomotive.

All public events, classes and programs remain canceled until further notice. Join the Southern Museum on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SouthernMuseum for highlights from the collection and Virtual Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The Southern Museum asks that anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed to anyone having symptoms including, but not limited to, having a fever over 100.4°F, cough or shortness of breath to please stay home.

The Southern Museum encourages visitors to be mindful of social distancing guidelines, as outlined by Governor Kemps’ Executive Order 05.28.20.02.

The health and safety of our visitors and community is our first priority. The Southern Museum is taking extra precautions during this time to ensure the sanitation and cleanliness of the museum complies with CDC and DPH guidelines.

For more information, please visit www.southernmuseum.org.

