Lockheed Martin ships first KC-130J from Marietta to U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Squadron at Stewart ANGB

On May 28, Lockheed Martin delivered the first KC-130J Super Hercules tanker assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452 (VMGR-452), the Marine Forces Reserve squadron at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

According to the press release, a crew of Marines transported the aircraft from Lockheed Martin’s facility in Marietta on May 28 to the aircraft’s the base in New York.

According to the press release, “VMGR-452 is the second Marine Reserve squadron to operate KC-130Js and this delivery signifies the recapitalization of the squadron’s existing KC-130T fleet. VMGR-452 — known as the Yankees — has operated Hercules tankers for more than 30 years, flying KC-130s in support of Operations Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.”

“The KC-130 Hercules tanker has been a pivotal part of Marine Corps aviation operations since 1960, a relationship that began with the KC-130F and R-models, transitioned to the KC-130T and continues now with the KC-130J Super Hercules,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business. “Our C-130 team knows this delivery is significant and represents increased capability for VMGR-452. We are proud to support our Marine aviation partners as they continue to be ‘first to fight’.”

KC-130s support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) commander by “providing tactical in-flight refueling for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and tilt-rotor aircraft; aviation delivered ground refueling of aircraft or tactical vehicles; assault air transport or air-landed or aerial-delivered (parachute) personnel and equipment; pathfinder support, battlefield illumination; tactical aeromedical evacuation; and tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel support.”

The delivery of the KC-130 is part of the transition to the C-130J as the common platform across Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.

The KC-130J is one of nine variants of the C-130J Super Hercules, the current production model of the C-130 Hercules aircraft.