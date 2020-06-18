Latest word on Cobb County election results

This afternoon Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt sent out the following information email to media contacts:

Hi everyone.

Elections workers are finishing up with the final “few hundred” ballots from the June 9 primary. They have some provisional ballots that could not be scanned and must be duplicated, and some emergency ballots filed on election day that could not be scanned are also being duplicated.

They also have the final few people who have until 5 pm today to cure their absentee ballots for missing or mis-matched signatures. They were notified and have until EOB today to come in to clarify their situation.

Elections hopes to be “unofficial but complete” by the end of the day so they’ll be ready for the Board of Elections and Registration meeting at noon Friday to certify the election results.

Questions about how/when results are updated on the Secretary of State’s website should be directed to that office.