Weekend lane closures on I-75 at Barrett Parkway

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced overnight lane closures this weekend to rehabilitate the Barrett Parkway bridges over I-75.

The press release announcing the lane closures, and stating the hours they will be closed, is reprinted below:

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors will install lane closures on I-75 northbound over Barrett Parkway this weekend in Cobb County. These closures are needed to perform rehabilitation of the I-75 bridges over Barrett Parkway. Weather permitting, one right lane will be closed on I-75 northbound in proximity of the SR 5 Connector/Barrett Parkway exit (269) beginning 9:00 pm. on Friday, June 19 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22. These closures will ensure safety for work crews and drivers as workers demo and replace the bridge approach slabs and perform asphalt paving operations. This project will provide rehabilitation of the I-75 northbound and southbound bridges over Barrett Parkway, including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts, and painting of the superstructures. Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.