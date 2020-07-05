Popular pollinator exhibit returns to Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens

On July 1 a popular pollinator exhibit featuring a kid-friendly pollinator garden and 2,000 square foot butterfly house returned to Kennesaw‘s Smith-Gilbert Gardens, and will continue through August 1, 2020.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens is located at 2382 Pine Mountain Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152.

According to a press release from the City of Kennesaw:

Visitors to the pollinator garden will see an inspiring collection of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators like bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies. The newly expanded butterfly house offers an up-close experience with butterflies, plus the opportunity to see all stages of their life cycle. Visitors will see host plants that serve as food sources for a wide variety of caterpillars.

The exhibit will run through Saturday August 1, and is included in general admission tickets to the garden.

Tickets and reservations are required prior to arrival, and tickets can be purchased at https://smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.

According to the news release:

“A Garden With Wings” is generously supported by Garden Members and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation. Smith-Gilbert Gardens would like to thank this year’s sponsors: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Cobb EMC Community Foundation, Gentry Law Firm and Georgia Power.

About Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Smith-Gilbert Gardens is the City of Kennesaw’s botanical garden, located on 17 acres, and containing fifteen themed gardens, and anchored by the Reconstruction-era Hiram Butler House.

The Smith Gilbert Garden website describes their commitment to conservation as follows:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ conservation mission is evident throughout the gardens. A minimal-toxicity ethic means that we curtail the use of chemical treatments in garden maintenance. Through best practices in collection management and collaborations with Georgia Power, State Botanical Garden of Georgia and Atlanta Botanical Garden, we work to preserve global plant biodiversity and improve local habitat. Our educational programs share knowledge of and passion for nature, while inspiring participants to be conservation minded.