Cobb DOT announces new traffic flow at four Cobb schools

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Cobb County School District coordinated on a plan for changes in the traffic flow at four schools.

Osborne High School, Dodgen Middle School, Clay-Harmony Leland Elementary School and Daniell Middle School are the affected schools. You can click on the links for the specific schools above to go to the complete Fact Sheets on the changes.

Bear in mind that the August 3 date for the return of the students is no longer correct. The date has been postponed to August 17.

Osborne High School

According to the fact sheet for Osborne:

Cobb DOT SPLOST and Ed-SPLOST funding was used to implement traffic safety and operation improvements along Favor Road, Windy Hill Road and Kennedy Lane, including the addition of turn lanes to increase queuing capacity, a main entrance/exit to accommodate all vehicle turn movements on Favor Road, an additional right-turn-only exit on Favor Road, wider and continuous sidewalks, and a new, higher visibility crosswalk. Traffic signal and other school zone improvements also were included. Starting August 3, 2020, vehicles will use the main entrance on Favor Road to access the student pick-up/drop-off location. Exiting vehicles will have the option to access Favor Road using the right-turn-only exit or the main school driveway, which has the added benefit of multiple exiting lanes (see aerial map on the back side for details).

Dodgen Middle School

According to the fact sheet for Dodgen Middle School:

Beginning August 3, 2020, with the return of students from summer break, the drop-off/pick-up line will be double stacked, creating two one-way lanes. These lanes will merge into one curbside lane at the actual student drop-off/pick-up location (see map on the reverse side for details). New signs, pavement markings, and other traffic control devices will be installed to guide traffic flow.

Clay-Harmony Leland Elementary School

According to the fact sheet for Clay-Harmony Leland Elementary School:

Cobb DOT SPLOST and Ed-SPLOST funding was used to implement traffic safety and operation improvements, including minor widening and pedestrian enhancements on Beverly Drive, right- and left-turn lanes at the main school driveway on Factory Shoals Road, a new sidewalk in front of the school, and school zone traffic control devices.School Zone Safety & Operational Improvements. Starting August 3, 2020, vehicles accessing the new Clay-Harmony Leland Elementary School will use the main entrance on Factory Shoals Road for student drop off and pick up. Exiting vehicles will have left-turn and right-turn lanes. Those wishing to travel back to Mableton Parkway can use either lane (see aerial map on the back side for details regarding using the right-turn lane to access Mableton Parkway). The driveway located on Beverly Drive is reserved for bus and pedestrian access only.

Daniell Middle School

According to the fact sheet for Daniell Middle School:

Beginning this summer, the southern driveway for J. J. Daniell MS will be a restricted entrance for buses and employees only. This driveway will not be used as an exit by any vehicles, including buses. All vehicles, other than employees and buses, will enter using the northern driveway. Also, the northern driveway will be the sole property exit for all vehicles. New signs will be installed to guide traffic flow. Additional site improvements to accommodate this traffic flow include creating a new parking lot connection with two one-way lanes for student drop-off/pickup (see map on the reverse side).