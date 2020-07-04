Cobb PARKS highlights projects on 2020 SPLOST list

The Cobb PARKS newsletter highlighted the list of park projects included in the Special Projects Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). You can view the detailed list here.

The projects cover a wide range, including updated technology, security and safety improvements, building renovations, synthetic turf conversions of athletic fields, and a long list of other improvements.

In addition to projects in parks across Cobb County, there are a number of items related to the popular Silver Comet Trail.

There are also projects categorized as “Community Impact” projects which include projects related to the new upcoming parks in the county.

>> Read the complete list including the projects, the cost and the affected parks by following this link

Cobb PARKS wrote:

Cobb residents will be asked in November of 2020 to renew the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for another six years. The current SPLOST, which has built regional libraries, major transportation projects, and upgraded our parks and buildings, will expire in December of 2021. The SPLOST has been a fixture in Cobb County for decades, helping the county and its cities upgrade its infrastructure without putting more burden on property taxes. If voters approve the extension, the focus will be maintaining that infrastructure, while also building a new animal shelter, upgrade public safety facilities, and continuing needed improvements to park facilities. For PARKS, improvements would include:

Implement Technology, Life Safety & Security Improvements

Building renovations and improvements

Synthetic Turf Conversion and replacement

Electrical & lighting upgrades

Site, Erosion Pond/Lake/Dam Improvements

Mechanical System Replacements

Park and Facility Signage

About the 2020 SPLOST

Cobb County described the 2020 SPLOST as follows on its website:

Cobb residents will be asked in November of 2020 to renew the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for another six years. The current SPLOST, which has built regional libraries, major transportation projects, and upgraded our parks and buildings, will expire in December of 2021. The SPLOST has been a fixture in Cobb County for decades, helping the county and its cities upgrade its infrastructure without putting more burden on property taxes. If voters approve the extension, the focus will be maintaining that infrastructure, while also building a new animal shelter, upgrade public safety facilities, and continuing needed improvements to park facilities.