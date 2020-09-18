Daytime weekend lane closures on I-285 in Cobb as concrete rehab work continues

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced daytime lane closures on I-285 in Cobb and Fulton counties as the concrete slab rehabilitation project continues.

The complete press release is reprinted below:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors will install daytime lane closures on I-285 this weekend to continue a concrete slab rehabilitation project on I-285 northbound and southbound from SR 14 /S Fulton Parkway in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County, approximately 17 miles. Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes.



Weather permitting, these are the scheduled lane closures: Saturday, September 19, 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.:

Two left lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between I-20 and D.L. Hollowell Parkway; and

Two left lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound from the South Cobb Drive overpass to Bolton Road.

Sunday, September 20, 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.:

Two left lanes on I-285 northbound from I-20 and Bolton Road; and

Two left lanes on I-285 southbound from the Chattahoochee River to D.L. Hollowell Parkway.

Lane closures are needed to keep work crews and drivers safe as the concrete slab rehabilitation activities continue, often with large equipment on-site. This work is designed to improve the roadway’s surface condition. Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.



As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.