Kennesaw Parks & Rec to host “Clay Under the Stars”

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about an arts and crafts event hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation department:

Kennesaw, GA (September 18, 2020) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a night out with Art in the Park: Clay Under the Stars on Friday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Ceramic’s instructor, Kristen Smith, will lead a fun and safe social distanced class where attendees can make a bowl to use in their home or to give as a gift. Supplies are included and attendees will have their choice of glaze. No artistic talent is needed.

Attendees are invited to bring food and beverages of their choice.

The cost of registration for this event is $40. Kennesaw Parks & Recreation encourages those interested to pre-register and pay online at least 48 hours in advance. Registration is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog. Attendees are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of class. Out of respect for other participants, those who are tardy will not be allowed to participate.