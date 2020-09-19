CFR Thanks for Giving event coming up

The Center for Family Resources (CFR) is doing its annual “Thanks for Giving” event a bit differently this year.

If you are looking for a way to contribute to families hit hard by the current dismal economic conditions this Thanksgiving, this is a good opportunity.

CFR issued the following press release describing the plan for this year:

The Center for Family Resources (CFR) is asking the community to help them reach their goal of providing 1,000 Thanks for Giving Food Boxes for 1,000 families for this year’s reimagined Thanks for Giving event. Rather than hosting food drives throughout the area, supporters are asked to pack family food boxes themselves using a premade shopping list. The CFR is asking the community to get involved by becoming a Smart Stuffer Packing Partner, or by sponsoring or donating to this year’s “I’m Thankful For…” giving campaign. Celebrating its 35th year, Thanks for Giving provides everything a family needs to keep or create their own family traditions in ways that are meaningful to them. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges unlike any other for our community, including a rise in food insecurity, unemployment and incredible uncertainty,” said Melanie Kagan, CEO for the Center for Family Resources. “Due to restrictions on large gatherings and general health concerns, we are unable to conduct our event in the same manner as in previous years, however, we know the need is even greater. We are committed to providing Thanksgiving family food boxes to ensure families can celebrate the holiday in whatever way works best for them,” she continued. Smart Stuffer Packing Partners will commit to donating pre-packed family food boxes ($60-$65 each) using a suggested shopping list, and deliver the completed boxes to a designated community drop-off location, or to the IAM Local Lodge #7091032, Marietta, in November. This event is a perfect way to invite colleagues, neighbors, family members and civic groups to participate and be involved with a great cause for the holiday season. Food boxes are distributed to families the week before Thanksgiving. For more information on how you can get involved please visit www.thecfr.org/t4g.