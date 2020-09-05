Kennesaw’s annual hummingbird banding will be virtual this year

The annual hummingbird banding at Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw will be a virtual event this year.

It will take place on Thursday September 10, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The host will be “Hummingbird Whisperer” Julia Elliott of Bird Watcher Supply Company, a Kennesaw-based business.

The news release from the City of Kennesaw describe’s Elliot’s qualifications, and details about the banding:

Elliott received her federal Master Permit to band hummingbirds in 2010. She is one of only about 150 persons from across the United States and Canada authorized to band these tiny birds. The process of banding, recapture and recovery provides valuable information about bird history, especially migratory details and the relative abundance of a given bird species from year to year. When a bird is banded, the bander collects important data about the bird’s age, sex, condition and plumage characteristics. All the information is recorded, and the birds can be tracked across the United States, if they are captured again.

This humingbird banding will be streamed live on the Smith-Gilbert Garden’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sggardens, and the event is sponsored by Bird Watcher Supply Company.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens is open to the public, and has required social distancing restrictions in place.

The garden’s hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets must be reserved and purchased online prior to visiting for both members and non-members.

You can purchase tickets at smithgilbertgardens.com/.

The news release states, “Smith-Gilbert Gardens is continually working to ensure the safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff, and operations may change as the situation evolves. Guests are encouraged to check the website before each visit.”

About Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Smith-Gilbert Gardens describes itself as follows in its promotional materials:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152, houses more than 4,000 species of plants on 17 acres in Kennesaw, GA. United by woodland paths, the gardens consist of separate groupings with individual elements of fascination. These include the Bonsai Exhibit, Paladino Camellia Garden, largest crevice garden in Georgia, Rose Garden and American Conifer Society Reference Garden. The gardens are open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 AM to 4 PM. For more information, please visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.