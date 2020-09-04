Movies and Bands: Drive-In Edition, at Al Bishop Park

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre will host Movies and Bands: Drive-In Edition starting Friday September 18, but it will not be held at the amphitheatre this year.

The news release for the event on the Cobb County website describes the change of venue and format to avoid the spread of COVID-19:

To best accommodate health and social distancing protocols, all movies and performances will be held at Al Bishop Park in Marietta. This series first launched last year as Movies, Bands & Brews and featured local acts performing songs from popular movies.

The series kicks off on September 18 with a showing of the movie “Dirty Dancing,” and a performance by The Neon Queen.

“Dirty Dancing” is a 1987 hit movie starring starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

The Neon Queen is described on their Facebook page as “ABBA with ATTITUDE. The Neon Queen reimagines ABBA’s greatest hits with 80s synth pop beats, modern mashups and female power vocals that will blow you away. Come dance and sing along to some of the most influential pop songs of all time!”

On Saturday, September 19, there will be a showing of “The Five Heartbeats” with a performance by The Soul Knights, a Motown and Philly Revue act.

“The Five Heartbeats” is a 1991 film directed by and starring Robert Townsend. It was written by Townsend and Keenen Ivory Wayans. It also features Michael Wright and Diahann Carroll

The Internet Movie Database describes the plot as “The story of the rise and fall of an African American vocal group.”

The Soul Knights describe themselves on their website as follows, “The Soul Knights bring the iconic sounds of The Temptations, The Four Tops, The O’Jays, The Spinners and many other artists back to life with their high energy performance.”

On October 16 the series will feature the 2019 film “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton as Elton John, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin.

The live music is by Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, Atlanta’s Tribute to Elton John.

The series finale is on October 17 with 2002’s film “Drumline” and with a performance by Xclusive Percussion.

“Drumline” stars Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana.

Xclusive Percussion is described on their Facebook page as, “a drumline entertainment company located in Atlanta, GA. Our team of professional percussionist brings a level of energy, excitement and enthusiasm that would surely take your event to the next level!”

According to the news release:

This drumline entertainment company has members who are a part of Drumline Live, the Braves drumline and were in the movie “Drumline 2.”

All performances will start at 7 p.m. and the movies will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per vehicle and are on sale now.

Patrons can purchase tickets through Civic Rec at mablehouse.org/mhba-drive-in

The safety protocols for the event

According to the news release:

Health and safety are priorities at this event, so patrons will have two options to watch the show. Each vehicle will be assigned two parking spaces: one for the vehicle, the other to keep social distance. With audience members spread out to every third parking space, safe social distancing can be maintained. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, pillows or anything that makes them comfortable within the confines of their assigned spaces. If patrons prefer not to sit outside, they can remain in their vehicles and tune in to the movie and performance feed broadcast through their car radios.