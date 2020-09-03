Overnight filming Friday night on Marietta St. in Powder Springs

Friday night there will be overnight filming for the TV drama “Saints and Sinners” on Marietta Street in Powder Springs.

The following announcement was posted on the Powder Springs website:

From 5:30 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, there will be film crews at and around 4181 Marietta St. (Macland Wings & More). This may include simulated vehicle fire, along with potential sound, lighting and special effects. Filming may go past midnight, and all activities related to the filming have been granted all necessary noise variance and filming permits from the city. Crews will minimize any impact the filming may have, and WILL NOT be closing any streets or stopping deliveries and/or public transit. Swirl Films, with the support of the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the Atlanta Film Office, have chosen this site in the city as it film scenes for the season five of the episodic TV show “Saints & Sinners.” All details of the filming listed above should have already been shared with nearby business owners and residents.

Saints and Sinners

“Saints and Sinners” is a drama featured on the Bounce network since 2016. For more information on the show, visit the Bounce website.