Cobb elections Director Janine Eveler wrote the Courier in an email that there are 700 remaining absentee ballots to be counted in Cobb, in addition to resolving provisional ballots.

The current count is unofficial, and after all the numbers are, in the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will certify the results on November 13th.

A notable thing about last night’s update on the Cobb elections website is that Democrat Jerica Richardson padded her lead over Republican Fitz Johnson in the District 2 race for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners to beyond the half percent needed for Johnson to request a recount.

The latest numbers put Richardson at about a 1200 vote lead as of last night.

If that lead holds, there will be an all-woman Cobb County Board of Commissioners with a 3-2 Democratic majority, and a 3-2 Black majority.

If the remaining votes don’t change things dramatically the BOC members beginning next year will be Lisa Cupid (chair), Keli Gambrill (District 1), Jerica Richardson (District 2), JoAnn Birrell (District 3) and Monique Sheffield (District 4).

There were other signs in Cobb’s election results indicating that the county has become a solidly Democratic county.

Cobb residents awarded a majority of their votes to Joe Biden (56.33 percent) and senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff (53.94 percent).

Democrat and current Precinct 2 Cobb police commander Craig Owens defeated embattled incumbent Republican Neil Warren in the Cobb County sheriff’s race.

And accountability courts prosecutor Flynn Broady defeated prominent Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes.

In a less high-profile but important race, Connie Taylor built a commanding lead over the Clerk of Superior Court, incumbent Republican Rebecca Keaton.

The two bright spots for the county GOP are that they hung on to their majority on the Cobb Board of Education, and did not lose further ground in state legislative seats, where they lost the majority of the delegation during the last election.