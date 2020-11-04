With 16,000 absentee ballots remaining to be counted, Democrats lead in Cobb countywide races plus narrow lead in BOC District 2

Cobb County Director of Elections Janine Eveler told the Courier in an email that there are around 16,000 absentee ballots remaining to be counted, along with 878 provisional ballots from the polls, and an unknown number of provisional ballots among the absentee ballots.

In the unofficial and incomplete results as of 6 a.m. November 4, Democrats lead the countywide races, plus the District 2 BOC race.

As of this writing Commissioner Lisa Cupid leads incumbent Chairman Michael Boyce 193,442 to 174,113. If Cupid’s lead holds, and if Jerica Richardson maintains her narrow lead in Board of Commissioners District 2, the BOC will be composed of all women, with a 3-2 Democratic majority.

Democratic challenger Flynn Broady leads incumbent Republican District Attorney Joyette Holmes by 187,708 to 180,990.

Challenger Craig Owens has a commanding lead over embattled Republican Sheriff Neil Warren, of 202,272 to 167,472, the widest margin in the countywide races.

The narrowest contested race in the county is the District 2 race between Democrat Jerica Richardson and Republican Fitz Johnson. The numbers as they stand put Johnson at less than a half percent gap, so if that margin holds steady he can request a recount.

Democrat Connie Taylor holds a lead of 190,130 to 178,125 over incumbent Republican Rebecca Keaton in the race for Clerk of Superior Court.

If the margins hold, the GOP will maintain its majority on the Cobb County Board of Education, and the status quo in state legislative seats in the county will be maintained.