Georgia gasoline prices remain low despite four-cent uptick

According to a press release from Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia prices at the pump remain low despite a four-cent uptick to $1.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

“The slight growth in demand has edged Georgia gas price average more expensive,” said Waiters. “However motorists likely will see a decrease at the pump in the coming weeks as some states increase travel restrictions and others roll back reopening processes, due to increased COVID-19 cases across the country, which could impact demand.”

Why are prices slightly higher?

AAA gave the following explanation for the slight rise in prices at the pump:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $2.12. In the new weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.34 million barrels a day to 8.76 million barrels a day. The increase in demand, alongside a drop in total domestic stocks by 2.3 million barrels to 225.4 million barrels, helped the national average to increase this week. However, EIA’s current weekly demand estimate is approximately 560,000 barrels a day lower than last year’s rate at this time. Low demand will likely contribute to pump prices remaining low this autumn.

Cobb County gasoline prices

The average price in Cobb County is $1.97 as of the publication of this article, one cent more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA explains it’s methodology for collecting data on gasoline prices at the pump as follows:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily atwww.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.