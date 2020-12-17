KSU alum Adam Lamb to join CROFT architecture firm

Adam Lamb, a Kennesaw State University alumnus, has been hired by Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates as a Project Manager.

Lamb graduated from KSU (then Southern Polytechnic State University) with a Bachelor’s degree in architecture in 2006, and lives in Smryna.

Here is the news release from CROFT & Associates announcing the hiring of Lamb:

CROFT & Associates has announced the hiring of seasoned architect Adam Lamb, RA, NCARB

Lamb will join the company as a project manager, based out of CROFT’s Kennesaw headquarters. In this role, Lamb will directly support CROFT’s Federal Business Unit, which has managed many federal projects over the past two decades consisting of more than $80 million of federal architecture and engineering design services worldwide.

Working closely with the director of the Federal studio and the architectural design team, Lamb’s responsibilities will include management of the design procedure along with management of the overall studio and project profitability.

“Adam is an outstanding addition to CROFT and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the federal studio. We are more than excited to have him apart of the team,” stated Jeff Morgan, SVP and director of operations.

Lamb brings more than 14 years of experience in multiple market sectors and project delivery methods to the role. In previous positions, Lamb managed projects ranging from $5 million to $45 million with responsibilities of staffing and managing project teams in a design-build environment.

His portfolio includes high-profile projects like The Candler Hotel in downtown Atlanta, Charlotte’s Center City Medical Office Building and the Providence Medical Office Building, also in Charlotte.

Lamb received his Bachelor of Architecture from Kennesaw State University, where he continues to volunteer. Lamb also regularly volunteers his time with Faith Community Church.



###

About CROFT & Associates: CROFT, founded in 2004, is a full-service architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia with a second office location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. CROFT completes over 100 projects each year for clients nationwide in more than 40 states and provides in-house design services that include: architecture; interior design; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and energy engineering; construction administration; and program management. Our architects and engineers are experienced in leading complex design projects with construction on budgets of more than $115 million. CROFT’s portfolio includes repeat work for clients including Cobb County Government, Cobb County School District (CCSD), Cobb County Parks & Recreation, National Park Service, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Gwinnett County Government. CROFT is a privately-owned organization with a strong history of philanthropy. www.croftae.com