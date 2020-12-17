Breaking: Cobb Republicans attempt to get 16,024 Cobb County voters declared ineligible for voting in the runoffs

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration is having a special called meeting tomorrow, December 18, at 3 p.m. to hear a complaint by Jason Shepherd, the Chairman of the Cobb County Republicans.

The meeting will be available via videoconference by following this link.

If you wish to sign up to speak via teleconference during public comments the registration link is available on the county website at this link.

The complaint is an attempt to remove 16,024 from eligibility to vote in Cobb County for the January 5 runoff.

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt wrote the press in an email, “For background, the Board’s attorney says this will essentially be a “probable cause” hearing where they will hear his evidence and decide if it warrants a full hearing in the matter.”

A copy of the complaint was not available, and the Courier has reached out to the GOP’s Chairman Shepherd requesting the complaint and more information.

We will provide an update when more information becomes available.

The announcement of the purpose of the meeting reads as follows:

To hear a challenge to the qualifications of 16,024 voters and their eligibility to vote in the January 5, 2021 General Runoff Election pursuant to the Official Code of Georgia Annotated §21-2-230 (a).