GBI investigates deadly shooting by SWAT team officer in Cobb County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting by a SWAT team member during the execution of a search warrant by the Marietta Cobb Smyrna (MCS) Organized Crime Task Force agents and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team deputies.

The following description of the shooting was provided in the following public information release from the GBI:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County Smyrna, GA (December 17, 2020) – On Thursday, December 17, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at approximately 4:41 a.m., Marietta Cobb Smyrna (MCS) Organized Crime Task Force agents and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team deputies, executed a narcotics search warrant at 505 Springbrook Trail SE, Smyrna, GA. During entry into the residence, a SWAT team member discharged his firearm and an occupant of the apartment was struck. The subject was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identification of the subject is pending next of kin notification. No officers were injured during the incident. An autopsy will be performed by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Upon completion, it will be submitted to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review. This is the 92nd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.