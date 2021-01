Cobb County advance vote totals as of January 1 2021

Cobb County posted the unofficial advance voting totals since early voting began on December 14, 2020 on the Cobb County website.

The reported totals include the cumulative totals by day, each of the in-person voting locations by day, and the total of absentee ballots counted.

These counts are unofficial, and the Courier will monitor and update them if changes are made.

The run-off election will be held January 5, and voters will cast their ballots in their assigned location (with the exception of people who have not yet placed their absentee ballot in a ballot drop box).

CUMULATIVE Daily Totals

Date Total Monday

December 14, 2020 6,784 Tuesday

December 15, 2020 7,136 Wednesday

December 16, 2020 7,129 Thursday

December 17, 2020 7,336 Friday

December 18, 2020 7,775 Saturday

December 19, 2020 6,460 Monday

December 21, 2020 8,088 Tuesday

December 22, 2020 8,055 Wednesday

December 23, 2020 8,234 Monday

December 28, 2020 11,589 Tuesday

December 29, 2020 12,480 Wednesday

December 30, 2020 13,370 Thursday

December 31, 2020 9,660 GRAND TOTAL 114,096

MAIN Office

Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Votes Monday

December 14, 2020 1,304 Tuesday

December 15, 2020 1,340 Wednesday

December 16, 2020 1,354 Thursday

December 17, 2020 1,347 Friday

December 18, 2020 1,491 Saturday

December 19, 2020 1,283 Monday

December 21, 2020 1,539 Tuesday

December 22, 2020 1,505 Wednesday

December 23, 2020 1,681 Monday

December 28, 2020 1,658 Tuesday

December 29, 2020 1,702 Wednesday

December 30, 2020 1,830 Thursday

December 31, 2020 1,378 TOTAL 19,412

NORTH

North Cobb Regional Library

Date Votes Monday

December 14, 2020 1,445 Tuesday

December 15, 2020 1,582 Wednesday

December 16, 2020 1,573 Thursday

December 17, 2020 1,590 Friday

December 18, 2020 1,645 Saturday

December 19, 2020 1,489 Monday

December 21, 2020 1,921 Tuesday

December 22, 2020 1,843 Wednesday

December 23, 2020 1,807 Monday

December 28, 2020 2,001 Tuesday

December 29, 2020 1,931 Wednesday

December 30, 2020 2,008 Thursday

December 31, 2020 1,510 TOTAL 22,345

EAST

East Cobb Government Service Center

Date Votes Monday

December 14, 2020 1,311 Tuesday

December 15, 2020 1,294 Wednesday

December 16, 2020 1,485 Thursday

December 17, 2020 1,517 Friday

December 18, 2020 1,654 Saturday

December 19, 2020 1,387 Monday

December 21, 2020 1,730 Tuesday

December 22, 2020 1,799 Wednesday

December 23, 2020 1,811 Monday

December 28, 2020 1,636 Tuesday

December 29, 2020 1,747 Wednesday

December 30, 2020 2,013 Thursday

December 31, 2020 1,398 TOTAL 20,782

SOUTH

Riverside EpiCenter

Date Votes Monday

December 14, 2020 1,269 Tuesday

December 15, 2020 1,351 Wednesday

December 16, 2020 1,286 Thursday

December 17, 2020 1,357 Friday

December 18, 2020 1,384 Saturday

December 19, 2020 1,082 Monday

December 21, 2020 1,435 Tuesday

December 22, 2020 1,358 Wednesday

December 23, 2020 1,389 Monday

December 28, 2020 1,554 Tuesday

December 29, 2020 1,652 Wednesday

December 30, 2020 1,890 Thursday

December 31, 2020 1,285 TOTAL 18,292

WEST

Ron Anderson Rec Center

Date Votes Monday

December 14, 2020 1,455 Tuesday

December 15, 2020 1,569 Wednesday

December 16, 2020 1,431 Thursday

December 17, 2020 1,525 Friday

December 18, 2020 1,601 Saturday

December 19, 2020 1,219 Monday

December 21, 2020 1,463 Tuesday

December 22, 2020 1,550 Wednesday

December 23, 2020 1,546 Monday

December 28, 2020 1,621 Tuesday

December 29, 2020 1,861 Wednesday

December 30, 2020 2,026 Thursday

December 31, 2020 1,504 TOTAL 20,371

NORTHEAST

The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre

Date Votes Monday

December 28, 2020 1,719 Tuesday

December 29, 2020 2,070 Wednesday

December 30, 2020 2,044 Thursday

December 31, 2020 1,537 TOTAL 7,370

SMYRNA

Smyrna Community Center

Date Votes Monday

December 28, 2020 1,400 Tuesday

December 29, 2020 1,517 Wednesday

December 30, 2020 1,559 Thursday

December 31, 2020 1,048 TOTAL 5,524



ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Ballots Total Issued 146,875 Returned 112,484