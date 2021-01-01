Austell couple welcomes Wellstar’s first baby of 2021

A couple from Austell are the proud parents of the first baby born in the Wellstar Healths System for 2021.

Wellstar Health System issued the following press release announcing the birth and highlighting their labor and delivery departments.

Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated healthcare systems, is thrilled to celebrate the first baby born at one of our hospitals in 2021. Please join us in welcoming baby girl Alora Reiman, born at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital January 1, 2021 at 12:21 a.m., weighing 4 pounds 11 ounces. Her parents are Kristen and Matthew Reiman from Austell. Wellstar is thankful for the arrival of the 15,000 newborns welcomed throughout the year across our system and for the compassionate and quality care provided by our Women’s Health and Labor andDelivery teams as they bring new life into to the world. Wellstar has Labor and Delivery units in seven of its eleven hospitals across the system. The Wellstar hospitals that deliver newborns include:

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Wellstar Douglas Hospital

Wellstar KennestoneHospital

Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Wellstar Spalding Hospital

Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center