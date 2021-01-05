Marietta recruiting firefighters

The City of Marietta is recruiting firefighters now through February 10. The department does a recruitment drive yearly.

The benefits and compensation that come with the job, listed on the Marietta Fire Department website include:

No social security deduction means an additional 6.2 percent of your salary is in your pocket

Medical, dental and drug coverage provided

Life insurance equal to three-times salary

City/BLW pension plan – employee contribution is four percent

100 percent City/BLW-paid supplemental pension plan (in lieu of social security)

Weekly paychecks

Free access to Employee Medical Clinic for medical and prescription visits when enrolled in City insurance

457 deferred compensation plans available for employee contributions using pre-tax dollars

Tuition reimbursement after 6 months of employment up to $2000/year

Fully vested in pension plan after 10 years of service

Early retirement available at age 55 (at a reduced benefit)

10 paid holidays at 12 hrs/day

112 Hours of Vacation (accrued at 2.15 hrs/week)

Sick leave accrues at 9.34 hrs/mo for the duration of your employment

Free parking

Military and funeral leave available for qualifying events

Access to the Georgia Firefighters’ Pension Fund

Free Cancer Insurance for Georgia Certified Firefighters

The city’s news release that announced the recruitment, and a link for further information about becoming a Marietta firefighter, is reprinted below:

The Marietta Fire Department is pleased to announce that its yearly recruiting process is now open to applicants until February 10, 2021. The Marietta Fire Department offers exceptional and diverse career opportunities for men and women seeking professional and personal success. If you seek a competitive salary with excellent benefits, varying job assignments with advancement potential, and endeavor to impact the lives of others, consider joining the MFD team. The Fire Department will accept applications January 1 – February 10, 2021. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school degree or GED certificate, possess a valid driver’s license, and must be able to pass a routine background check. Applicants who meet these criteria will be scheduled to move forward in the selection process. For more information regarding Marietta Fire Department’s recruiting process please visit the website, http://www.mariettafire.com.