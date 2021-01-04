We Thrive in Riverside gets $50k grant from Oprah Winfrey foundation

The We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association announced in a press release that the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation has awarded them a grant to help families who are in distress due to the pandemic.

Director Monica DeLancy told the Courier in an email, “The We Thrive Oprah grant is $50,000 and will assist about 40 families with rental assistance.”

The press release reads as follows:

We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association has been awarded a grant from the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation (OWFC). Founded in 1993, the OWFC supports those in need, including children, families and communities throughout the United States and around the world. Monica DeLancy, Founder and Director of We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association, is ecstatic. Over the years, she has worked tirelessly to combat the epidemic of housing instability and evictions faced by families in the Cobb County Six Flags area. She believes that the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated this crisis and is extremely grateful for the opportunity to provide immediate and much needed rental assistance to local families. The OWFC grant will be dispersed in partnership with local non-profit, Sting Inc. Executive Director, Geneva Vanderhorst, states that “Empowering our next generation is difficult when families are faced with high rents and minimal assistance. We are pleased that the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation is supporting families in Cobb County during this challenging time. This endeavor will have a positive and lasting impact on our local youth and their future success.”