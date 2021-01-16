Powder Springs to set qualifying fees, deadlines, for 2021 city elections

The City of Powder Springs will set its qualifying fees and deadlines for the 2021 city elections to be held Tuesday November 2, 2021.

This year the city will hold city council elections for Wards 1, 2 and 3. (The elections for the mayoral election and at-large city council posts will be held in 2023)

The proposed fees and deadlines will be voted on at the city council meeting on this coming Tuesday, January 19. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. (with a pre-meeting at 6:30 p.m.)

The meeting will be online via Zoom only, and can be reached in one of the two ways below:

VIDEO https://zoom.us/j/98908038245 Meeting ID: 989 0803 8245

AUDIO 1-929-205-6099 Meeting ID: 989 0803 8245

The fees and deadlines

The proposed fee for running for one of the three city council posts is $360.00.

The qualifying period is described in the proposal as follows:

Beginning August 15, 2021, and ending August 19, 2021 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on each of said days.

City Council Agenda

You can read the complete agenda for the meeting by following this link.