Fatal wreck on I-75 in Marietta

Officer Joshua Madison of the Marietta Police Department STEP Program announced in a public information release that a fatal wreck occurred on 1-75 near South Marietta Parkway on Wednesday involving a track-trailer and an automobile.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

The Marietta Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, STEP Unit, is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75-North at Exit 263 to South Marietta Parkway on February 24, 2021 at approximately 1031 PM. The on-scene investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer operated by 33-year-old Emmanuel Parrish of Kannapolis, North Carolina was parked in the gore area at the exit ramp. For reasons unknown, a 2017 Acura MDX, driven by 45- year-old Spartacus Heyward of Marietta, left the general travel lanes and entered the gore area. The Acura struck the rear of the parked tractor trailer. Mr. Heyward was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to receive treatment for life threatening injuries. While receiving treatment at the hospital, Heyward succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Lead Investigator, Officer Joshua Madison at (770) 794-5357.