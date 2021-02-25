Kennesaw HR staff certified as crisis coordinators

The City of Kennesaw announced that the entire HR (Human Resources) staff has completed the Crisis Coordinator Certification Program.

The program was developed by the Georgia Municipal Association, the ACCG (the association for Georgia’s county governments), and the Local Government Risk Management Services (a joint project of the GMA and ACCG).

The press release from Kennesaw announcing the certification is reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (February 23, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw is excited to announce that all staff members of their Department of Human Resources have completed the Crisis Coordinator Certification Program. Staff includes Director of Human Resources Brian Acker, Human Resources Generalist Patrick Ho and Benefits Administrator Kiel Cooper. In today’s world, municipalities, counties, government entities, schools and businesses experience critical incidents that can escalate quickly into crises before leadership is aware and can intervene. This late notice is a common failure in the prevention or mitigation of crisis consequences and impacts. As a result, GMA, ACCG and LGRMS worked with CrisisRisk to develop the Crisis Coordinator Certification Program™. The Crisis Coordinator e-learning training and certification have been designed to familiarize a crisis coordinator in each local government entity with the information needed to recognize, identify, alert and support leadership before, during and after a crisis. The Crisis Coordinator Certification Program was designed to empower Crisis Coordinators to recognize emerging crisis warning signs and circumstances, to identify the likelihood a circumstance could escalate to a crisis and alert leadership.