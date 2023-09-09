Agenda for the Mableton City Council retreat

At its last meeting, the Mableton City Council voted to hold a three-day retreat at the offices of the Georgia Municipal Association. (To read about services available to cities at GMA retreats, follow this link).
The meeting will be held on Thursday through Saturday September 14, 15 and 16, 2023.
The meeting is open to the public, and the city issued the following announcement, along with the agenda, which we’ve also reprinted:
NOTICE OF SPECIAL PUBLIC MEETINGS
(Transitional City Council Planning Retreat)
The City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor and Council hereby provide notice that the City Council will meet on September 14th, 2023 at 5pm, September 15th, 2023 at 8:30am and September 16th, 2023 at 8:30am, at the office of the Georgia Municipal Association, for a planning retreat pertaining to transitional and incorporative matters. The Georgia Municipal Association’s office is located at 201 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303. The topics which will be discussed at the above meetings include municipal organization, administration, services, goals, departments, benefits, risk management, budgeting, finances, hotel motel taxation and insurance. The meeting will be open to the public.
Agenda
City of Mableton
Planning Retreat
GMA Offices, 201 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303
Thursday, Friday, & Saturday, September 14, 15, & 16, 2023
Thursday, September 14
5:00PM Welcome & Introductions Michael Owens, Mayor, Mableton
5:30PM Working Dinner / Team Building Michael McPherson, Member Services Consultant
6:00PM Planning Retreat Overview Michael McPherson, Member Services Consultant
6:30PM Vision & Mission Exercise Michael McPherson, Member Services Consultant
8:00PM Adjourn for Evening
Friday, September 15
8:30AM Breakfast / Arrival
9:00AM Brief Review of Vision & Mission Michael McPherson, Member Services Consultant
9:15AM Service Priorities Emilia Walker, Mableton City Attorney
10:15AM Break
10:30AM Continue
12:00PM Working Lunch / GMA Benefits Introductions Randy Logan,, GMA Deputy Director
12:15PM Workers Compensation & Risk Management Stan Deese, Director, Risk Management
1:15PM Break
1:30PM Retirement (Defined Benefits) Marinetty Bienvenu, Director, Defined Benefits
Michelle Warner. Director, Field Services
2:30PM Retirement (Deferred & Defined Compensation) Randy Briskin, Field Services Representative
3:00PM Break
3:15PM Life & Health Denise Joyce, Senior Director of Operations
4:15PM Questions & Answers
5:00PM Adjourn for the Evening
Saturday, September 16
8:30AM Breakfast / Arrival
9:00AM Budget & Fiscal Year Frank Milazi, Mableton Financial Consultant
10:30AM Break
11:30AM Service Priorities Discussion Continued Emilia Walker, Mableton City Attorney
12:00PM Working Lunch
1:00PM H/M Tax Destination Marketing Org. Overview Michael Huening, Esq., Fincher Denmark
2:00PM Adjourn