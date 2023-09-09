Agenda for the Mableton City Council retreat

At its last meeting, the Mableton City Council voted to hold a three-day retreat at the offices of the Georgia Municipal Association. (To read about services available to cities at GMA retreats, follow this link).

The meeting will be held on Thursday through Saturday September 14, 15 and 16, 2023.

The meeting is open to the public, and the city issued the following announcement, along with the agenda, which we’ve also reprinted:

NOTICE OF SPECIAL PUBLIC MEETINGS

(Transitional City Council Planning Retreat)

The City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor and Council hereby provide notice that the City Council will meet on September 14th, 2023 at 5pm, September 15th, 2023 at 8:30am and September 16th, 2023 at 8:30am, at the office of the Georgia Municipal Association, for a planning retreat pertaining to transitional and incorporative matters. The Georgia Municipal Association’s office is located at 201 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303. The topics which will be discussed at the above meetings include municipal organization, administration, services, goals, departments, benefits, risk management, budgeting, finances, hotel motel taxation and insurance. The meeting will be open to the public.

Advertisement

Agenda

City of Mableton

Planning Retreat

GMA Offices, 201 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday, September 14, 15, & 16, 2023

Thursday, September 14

5:00PM Welcome & Introductions Michael Owens, Mayor, Mableton

5:30PM Working Dinner / Team Building Michael McPherson, Member Services Consultant

6:00PM Planning Retreat Overview Michael McPherson, Member Services Consultant

6:30PM Vision & Mission Exercise Michael McPherson, Member Services Consultant

8:00PM Adjourn for Evening

Friday, September 15

8:30AM Breakfast / Arrival

9:00AM Brief Review of Vision & Mission Michael McPherson, Member Services Consultant

9:15AM Service Priorities Emilia Walker, Mableton City Attorney

10:15AM Break

10:30AM Continue

12:00PM Working Lunch / GMA Benefits Introductions Randy Logan,, GMA Deputy Director

12:15PM Workers Compensation & Risk Management Stan Deese, Director, Risk Management

1:15PM Break

1:30PM Retirement (Defined Benefits) Marinetty Bienvenu, Director, Defined Benefits

Michelle Warner. Director, Field Services

2:30PM Retirement (Deferred & Defined Compensation) Randy Briskin, Field Services Representative

3:00PM Break

3:15PM Life & Health Denise Joyce, Senior Director of Operations

4:15PM Questions & Answers

5:00PM Adjourn for the Evening

Saturday, September 16

8:30AM Breakfast / Arrival

9:00AM Budget & Fiscal Year Frank Milazi, Mableton Financial Consultant

10:30AM Break

11:30AM Service Priorities Discussion Continued Emilia Walker, Mableton City Attorney

12:00PM Working Lunch

1:00PM H/M Tax Destination Marketing Org. Overview Michael Huening, Esq., Fincher Denmark

2:00PM Adjourn