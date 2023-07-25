Agenda for July 26 Mableton City Council and minutes from three previous meetings available here

Mableton Interim City Clerk Susan Hiott distributed the agenda for the July 26 Mableton City Council meeting plus supporting documents for the meeting. Those include minutes from the previous three meetings: May 25, June 21, and June 29.

So if you’d like to read the official record of previous meetings you can access minutes from those meetings by following this link.

Wednesday’s meeting

Previously, Mableton Interim City Clerk Susan Hiott distributed the following announcement:

“CITY OF MABLETON STATE OF GEORGIA COBB COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE

“Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

“There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”) Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal, transitional and incorporative matters, which include approval of prior minutes, the second read of ordinances concerning hotel excise taxes and the granting of franchises, essential administrative needs and executive session related matters.

“The meeting will take place on July 26, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. The meeting will be open to the public “

Map to meeting

Meeting agenda

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

July 26, 2023 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CALLED

TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

1.CALL TO ORDER

2.ROLL CALL

3.INVOCATION

4.PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

5.APPROVAL OF AGENDA

6.CONSENT AGENDA:

Mayor Michael Owens

a. Approval of May 25, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

b. Approval of June 21, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

c. Approval of June 29, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

7.PUBLIC COMMENTS

8.OLD BUSINESS:

a. SECOND READ: Ordinance Amending Chapter 7, Taxes, Fees and Assessments,

of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances Pertaining to Hotel Excise Taxes

Public comments are limited to 2 minutes per speaker. Anyone wishing to make a public comment

should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.

July 26, 2023 Special Called Meeting Agenda

Page 1 of 2b. Ordinance Granting Franchise to Georgia Power Company

c. Ordinance Granting Franchise to Greystone

9.DISCUSSION:

a. Essential Administrative Needs (includes authorization for smart phones, cell and

data service, along with computing devices and related cybersecurity and

productivity software)

10.CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS

11.CITY CLERK COMMENTS

12.CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS

13.EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)

14.ADJOURNMENT