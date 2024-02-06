Interested in serving on a Mableton board or commission? Come to a meeting to discuss it

The City of Mableton distributed the following notice:

This meeting is for those who want to show their interest in serving on a City of Mableton Board, Authority, or Commission. Agenda is attached.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA BOARDS, AUTHORITIES, AND COMMISSIONS INTEREST MEETING at South Cobb Regional Library 805 Clay Road, Mableton, GA 30126 February 7, 2024 @ 6:30 PM ___________________________________________________________