Interested in serving on a Mableton board or commission? Come to a meeting to discuss it

a screenshot of the six districts in Mableon, with 1,2,3 to the south, 4, 5, 6 to the north

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 6, 2024

The City of Mableton distributed the following notice:

This meeting is for those who want to show their interest in serving on a City of Mableton Board, Authority, or Commission.  Agenda is attached. 

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA BOARDS, AUTHORITIES, AND COMMISSIONS INTEREST MEETING at South Cobb Regional Library 805 Clay Road, Mableton, GA 30126 February 7, 2024 @ 6:30 PM ___________________________________________________________  

Agenda for meeting:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
__________________________________________________________________________________
1. WELCOME – MAYOR OWENS
2. PRESENTATION ON COMMISSIONS, AUTHORITIES AND BOARDS
3. DISCUSSION/Q & A ABOUT BOARDS, AUTHORITIES, AND COMMISSIONS
4. CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
5. ADJOURNMENT

