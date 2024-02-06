Kennesaw City Council special election date set

by Rebecca Gaunt

The special election to fill the Kennesaw City Council post vacated by Robert “Trey” Sinclair’s resignation will be May 21.

The qualifying fee for candidates is $360. The qualifying dates are March 4, 5, and 6.

Sinclair resigned Jan. 29, the night before appearing in front of a judge for his June 2023 DUI arrest. He is also facing legal action by Fifth Third Bank for defaulting on loans totaling $830,000 for his business Dry County Brewing.

Sinclair was elected to Post 5 in 2021. The election will fill his seat until the end of his original term, Dec. 31, 2025.

Anthony Gutierrez declared his candidacy at Monday’s City Council meeting. He has run for City Council in two previous elections.

In November, Tracey Viars was re-elected to Post 2 with 1,182 votes to Gutierrez’s 1,071.

In other business:

The Kennesaw Police Department and Kennesaw/Acworth 911 received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA).

“I think less than 20% of the police departments nationwide are accredited, and that speaks to the level of commitment that our officers and our operators have to performing their tasks in a city this size,” said Mayor Derek Easterling during Monday’s recognition.

Kennesaw Officer Chris Johnson was also recognized by Chief Bill Westenberger for his promotion to sergeant.

City Council also approved three contracts for improvement projects.

Due to cold-weather damage sustained in 2022, Council approved a contract not to exceed $54,404 to Creative Landscape Group to repair the landscaping on Watts Drive.

Osprey Management, LLC will repair the damaged soffits on the Ben Robertson Community Center. Cost is estimated at $41,000 and funded by SPLOST.

The city will also purchase a new X-ray machine and metal detector for the courtroom/Council Chambers for a cost of $53,000 from the Court Services Improvement Fund.

