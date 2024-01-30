Sinclair resigns from Kennesaw City Council

Trey Sinclair (center): Photo by Rebecca Gaunt

by Rebecca Gaunt

Trey Sinclair announced his resignation from the Kennesaw City Council at Monday night’s work session, stating it was because he will not be renewing his lease inside the city of Kennesaw.

Council members are required to reside inside the city limits.

Advertisement

Sinclair was elected to Post 5 in 2021. Since his term doesn’t end until 2025, the city is required by law to hold a special election to fill the vacancy.

In June 2023, Sinclair was arrested and charged with DUI and hit and run after he hit a vehicle, pushing it into the vehicle in front of it. He then left the scene. Police located him outside his business Dry County Brewing.

According to Cobb County State Court records, his trial is set for Tuesday with Judge Marsha Lake presiding.

Dry County Brewing on Lockhart Drive, a business started by Sinclair, has reportedly been closed in recent weeks. Google has marked the business as permanently closed, though no announcement has been made on Dry County’s website or social media. A response from a page administrator to a customer dated one week ago said that they will “be back open soon.”

According to Cobb County Superior Court records, Fifth Third Bank filed a lawsuit against the company and Sinclair in November 2023 for defaulting on three loans totaling $838,000.

Becca Graham, Kennesaw’s communication and engagement manager, gave the following statement to the Courier:

“Robert “Trey” Sinclair resigned from his council seat, effective immediately, on Monday, January 29, at the regularly scheduled Mayor & Council Work Session pending his upcoming move outside of the City limits. We are working with the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration to set dates for qualifying and a special election. We thank Councilmember Sinclair for his service to the City of Kennesaw and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Sinclair has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.