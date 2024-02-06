Lockheed Martin signs MoU with Swedish IT company for C-130J partnership

[Photo of C-130J Super Hercules courtesy of Lockheed Martin]

Lockheed Martin signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MilDef, a Swedish-based information technology (IT) firm specializing in software and computer hardware for military use.

The MoU aims to create a partnership to market Lockheed Martin’s C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifter to the Swedish Air Force (SwAF) as it upgrades and modernizes its tactical capabilities.

The press release from Lockheed Martin explains it as follows:

The SWaF currently flies a C-130H fleet in support of its tactical airlift mission requirements. Sweden’s connections with the Lockheed Martin also include the Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor system. Lockheed Martin is offering the C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifter for consideration to the SwAF as it prepares to modernize its C-130H fleet. A truly Nordic workhorse, the C-130J counts Denmark and Norway among its 26 operators in 22 nations.

“There’s a natural adjacency between MilDef and Lockheed Martin as we specialize in supporting truly tactical mission demands with advanced, proven and integrated solutions,” said Tony Frese, vice president of Business Development for the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin. “Aligning our expertise with MilDef strengthens Lockheed Martin as we expand our relationships with Swedish industry to generate jobs and economic benefits, while also supporting Sweden’s air power mission through our C-130J-30 Super Hercules offering.”

“This partnership underpins the importance of industrial collaboration to provide the end customer with the best solution possible,” said Daniel Ljunggren, CEO MilDef Group. “We are truly honored to be selected by Lockheed Martin as a local partner for this important program and look forward to working together.”

To read more about the Memorandum of Understanding follow this link to the Lockheed Martin announcement.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.