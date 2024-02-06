School Safety Town Hall to be held in Powder Springs

In the aftermath of the shootings in the parking lot at McEachern High School on February 1, Post 3 Cobb County Board of Education member Leroy Tre Hutchins will moderate a School Safety Town Hall meeting.

The meeting will be at the Patricia C. Vaughn Cultural Arts Center, 4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs, on Thursday, February 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The sponsors of the town hall are the McEachern High School PTSA, and the Powder Springs Community Task Force.

According to the press release for the event:

This meeting will allow parents, students, and community members an opportunity to have an open dialogue about the events of Thursday, February 1, 2024. The focus of the meeting will be to address concerns around School Safety and move toward collective action items.

Background

On February 1, police were called to the parking lot of McEachern High School where two non-students were shot. The injuries were non-life-threatening, but the victims were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, one with an arm wound, the other shot in the leg.

At first, police believed none of the participants were students, but subsequently, two students were arrested in connection with the shootings.

The shootings were the result of a physical altercation that had occurred earlier.