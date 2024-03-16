Community meeting in Austell to address recent surge of youth violence in Cobb County

In response to a series of violent acts by youth, including fighting by hundreds of young people on opening day at Six Flags that led to the shooting of a teen by Cobb police, and the shootings at McEachern High School, a community meeting will be hosted by the Beacon of Light Church, 2050 Collins Blvd, #3620 Austell, GA 30106.

Here is the announcement distributed by Nargis Fontaine of the Austell Police Department with the details of the event:

The Beacon of Light Church will host a community empowerment meeting on March 21st, aimed at addressing pressing issues affecting youth in our communities. Organized by local community leader Ms. Delores Powell and supported by Pastor Malcolm Lewis and Chief Hamilton of the Austell Police Department, the event aims to tackle issues such as gang and bullying influences, violence in schools, and effective emotional management techniques.

In the wake of recent incidents of youth violence, including the targeting of police officers during the Six Flags shooting and threats of violence against local schools in Austell, and a shooting outside of McEachern High School, underscore the gravity of the situation. Additionally, there has been a noticeable increase in arrests of underage offenders, highlighting the need for proactive intervention and support for the youth.

The event will feature a panel discussion led by local clergy, Pastor Malcolm Lewis, along with insights from community leaders and youth advocates. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in open dialogue and develop creative strategies for handling peer pressure and conflict. The goal is to inspire everyone to rise above challenges and foster a supportive community environment.

“We understand that today’s school environment is vastly different from what many of us experienced,” says Ms. Delores Powell. “To truly support our students, we must bridge the generation gap with empathy and understanding.”

The community empowerment meeting promises to be a transformative event, bringing together community members, leaders, and youth in a shared commitment to empowerment and positive change.

Event Details: Date: March 21st, 2024, Time: 6:00 pm Location: Beacon of Light Church, 2050 Collins Blvd #3620 Austell, GA 30106