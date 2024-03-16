Cobb County 911 now handling City of Austell calls

City of Austell residents’ 911 calls are now being answered by Cobb County’s Department of Emergency Communications (DEC). The change from Austell running a separate 911 service to the county taking over those duties began on March 13.

The transition was made following a request by the City of Austell and the approval of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners at its March 12 regular meeting. An intergovernmental agreement (IGA) was put into effect. You can read the agreement by following this link.

According to the text of the approved agenda item, Austell made the request “due to budget constraints and staffing challenges.”

“We are honored to extend our services to the Austell community and welcome the Austell Police and Fire departments as our public safety partners,” said Cobb DEC Director Melissa Alterio. “The citizens of Austell should not even notice this transition has occurred.”

Cobb DEC will receive the revenue the City of Austell collected from the state distribution of 911 funds; the city collected approximately $200,000 in 911 fees in 2023.

According to the news release from the county, the addition of Austell’s 10,000 calls a year to the county’s more than 900,000 call volume should not significantly impact Cobb 911 operations.

About the City of Austell

The smallest city in Cobb County with a population of just under 8,000, the City of Austell was incorporated on September 4, 1885.

The original city limits of the town were a circle with a radius of one-half mile from a railway terminal used by the Georgia Pacific Railway Company and the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia Railroad Company.

The U.S. Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:

