Cobb County 911 now handling City of Austell calls

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 16, 2024

City of Austell residents’ 911 calls are now being answered by Cobb County’s Department of Emergency Communications (DEC). The change from Austell running a separate 911 service to the county taking over those duties began on March 13.

The transition was made following a request by the City of Austell and the approval of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners at its March 12 regular meeting. An intergovernmental agreement (IGA) was put into effect.  You can read the agreement by following this link.

According to the text of the approved agenda item, Austell made the request “due to budget constraints and staffing challenges.”

“We are honored to extend our services to the Austell community and welcome the Austell Police and Fire departments as our public safety partners,” said Cobb DEC Director Melissa Alterio. “The citizens of Austell should not even notice this transition has occurred.”

Cobb DEC will receive the revenue the City of Austell collected from the state distribution of 911 funds; the city collected approximately $200,000 in 911 fees in 2023. 

According to the news release from the county,  the addition of Austell’s 10,000 calls a year to the county’s more than 900,000 call volume should not significantly impact Cobb 911 operations.

About the City of Austell

The smallest city in Cobb County with a population of just under 8,000, the City of Austell was incorporated on September 4, 1885.

The original city limits of the town were a circle with a radius of one-half mile from a railway terminal used by the Georgia Pacific Railway Company and the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia Railroad Company.

The U.S. Census Bureau provides the following quick  facts about the city:

Population
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)NA
Population Estimates, July 1, 2022, (V2022)7,896
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022)7,710
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022)2.4%
Population, Census, April 1, 20207,713
Population, Census, April 1, 20106,581
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent4.3%
Persons under 18 years, percent26.6%
Persons 65 years and over, percent8.9%
Female persons, percent55.7%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent28.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)62.9%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)0.0%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent5.2%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)7.0%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent25.3%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2018-2022292
Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-20228.0%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2022, (V2022)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-202260.3%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022$199,700
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022$1,337
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022$371
Median gross rent, 2018-2022$1,443
Building permits, 2022X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2018-20222,844
Persons per household, 2018-20222.85
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-202295.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-202211.0%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2018-202296.8%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-202294.7%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202284.2%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202221.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-20227.7%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent22.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202270.3%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202264.9%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)D
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)524,040
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)29,462
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)D
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)NA
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-202230.0
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$64,071
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$28,245
Persons in poverty, percent8.3%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2021X
Total employment, 2021X
Total annual payroll, 2021 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2020-2021X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2021X
All employer firms, Reference year 2017219
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017104
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 201764
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017101
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017172
Geography
Population per square mile, 20201,299.8
Population per square mile, 20101,102.5
Land area in square miles, 20205.93
Land area in square miles, 20105.97
FIPS Code1304252
