Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, March 16, 2024, with a high near 72 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 52 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-02-01 63 33 48 2.2 0 2024-02-02 70 41 55.5 9.5 0 2024-02-03 62 46 54 7.8 0 2024-02-04 50 42 46 -0.3 0.51 2024-02-05 59 42 50.5 4 0.07 2024-02-06 65 40 52.5 5.8 0 2024-02-07 59 37 48 1.1 0 2024-02-08 56 39 47.5 0.4 0 2024-02-09 63 47 55 7.7 0 2024-02-10 66 56 61 13.5 0.06 2024-02-11 68 60 64 16.3 0.59 2024-02-12 61 49 55 7.1 2.25 2024-02-13 57 41 49 0.9 T 2024-02-14 66 37 51.5 3.2 0 2024-02-15 69 41 55 6.5 0 2024-02-16 65 50 57.5 8.7 0 2024-02-17 57 36 46.5 -2.5 0.01 2024-02-18 53 31 42 -7.2 0 2024-02-19 62 39 50.5 1 0 2024-02-20 62 37 49.5 -0.2 0 2024-02-21 66 38 52 2 0 2024-02-22 70 44 57 6.8 0 2024-02-23 68 54 61 10.6 0.18 2024-02-24 66 43 54.5 3.8 0 2024-02-25 64 34 49 -1.9 0 2024-02-26 73 44 58.5 7.3 0 2024-02-27 73 56 64.5 13.1 T 2024-02-28 75 44 59.5 7.8 0.22 2024-02-29 53 38 45.5 -6.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 16, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 66 84 in 1945 34 in 1900 Min Temperature M 45 64 in 2002 18 in 1890 Avg Temperature M 55.6 71.5 in 2016 28.0 in 1890 Precipitation M 0.15 4.32 in 1990 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 10 37 in 1890 0 in 2016 CDD (base 65) M 1 7 in 2016 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.4 63.9 73.9 in 1974 40.6 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 49.9 43.7 53.3 in 1973 25.4 in 1960 Avg Temperature 58.6 53.8 62.2 in 1973 33.0 in 1960 Total Precipitation 6.95 2.55 10.55 in 1880 0.09 in 1970 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.8 in 1960 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1993 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 95 185 508 in 1960 53 in 1973 Total CDD (base 65) 4 6 33 in 2016 0 in 2018 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 60.1 57.7 64.2 in 2023 47.3 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 41.0 38.6 46.3 in 1880 27.6 in 1977 Avg Temperature 50.6 48.2 55.0 in 2023 38.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 17.27 11.69 24.40 in 1990 5.48 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.1 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1864 2278 3619 in 1977 1578 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 6 8 40 in 2023 0 in 2010

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-15

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-15

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-15

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”