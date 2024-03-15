Cobb Chamber to host inaugural Administrative Professionals Business Mixer

On March 27 at 5:30 p.m., the Cobb Chamber will host its first Administrative Professionals Business Mixer, an event intended to highlight the pivotal role of Executive Assistants within the modern corporate framework.

The mixer will be held at the Cobb Chamber, 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy Ste. 1000.

Christina Huff, Executive Assistant to Mike Plant of Braves Development Company, will headline the session and offer her insights.

This gathering invites a spectrum of administrative talent from Cobb County, ranging from receptionists to executive assistants, to network over refreshments.

Aimed at fostering a community of learning and mentorship, the mixer encourages the exchange of best practices among professionals.

According to the news release for the event:

Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle and share refreshments with seasoned and junior professionals (receptionists, office managers, administrative and executive assistants) from across Cobb County. The mixer is designed to share best practices and insights in an open exchange of ideas and provide an opportunity to meet friends and potential mentors in this ever-growing profession.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/49fjxfks.

For more information about the program, contact Kimberly Reed at kreed@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization..

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

