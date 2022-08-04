East Cobb Area Council to host Pigskin Preview featuring local high school football coaches and players

For all you fans of Cobb County High School Football, the East Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber is hosting a Pigskin Preview featuring high school football coaches and players.

Act fast though, because registration closes tomorrow, August 5.

For more information read the announcement from the Chamber that we’ve reprinted below:

ATLANTA (August 3, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber at the next East Cobb Area Council on August 11 at 7:30 a.m. for the 2022 East Cobb Pigskin Preview.

After school athletics endured unprecedented challenges over the last two years, Kell, Lassiter, Pope, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler football coaches and their star players will share insights into their strategies for the year, how they support their players and teammates during the year and plans for the future.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. at the Indian Hills Country Club. Tickets are $25 for Cobb Chamber members and $35 for general admission. Registration closes and refunds will no longer be available after August 5. Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted.

This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Cobb Travel & Tourism, and Program Sponsor, Pinnacle Orthopaedics.

For more information on Area Councils, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.

