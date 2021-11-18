Bob Ott named Chamber’s East Cobb Citizen of the Year

Former District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott has been named Citizen of the Year by the Cobb Chamber‘s East Cobb Area Council.

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release about the award:

The Cobb Chamber’s East Cobb Area Council has selected Bob Ott as its 2021 Citizen of the Year. The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations. The 2021 East Cobb Citizen of the Year Award was presented at the East Cobb Area Council breakfast at Indian Hills Country Club.

Bob Ott

2021 East Cobb Citizen of the Year

Bob Ott, Pilot for Delta Airlines and former East Cobb District 2 Commissioner, has been an active and engaged member of the East Cobb community for more than 10 years. A metro Atlanta native since 1991, Ott dove into politics after a residential zoning proposal near his home sparked opposition alongside his neighbors. From the East Cobb Civic Association to the Cobb Planning Commission, Ott strives to make the citizens of Cobb feel as though they are connected to their government.

During his term as Commissioner, Ott remained one of the most consistent elected officials. He was a friend to the business community and homeowners, and believed in the power of free enterprise and entrepreneurship. Ott was instrumental in helping to bring the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County, building new apartments and office buildings in the Cumberland area to draw in new talent and investment, helping secure land for the expansion of East Cobb Park, and championing redevelopment and community revitalization.

In the wake of the pandemic, Ott was vigilant in helping small businesses stay open, working alongside SelectCobb to propose that $50 million of the county’s federal CARES Act funding would be dedicated to developing grants for small business owners. His term started with catastrophic floods that devastated East and South Cobb County and ended with a pandemic that crippled the nation. Ott worked tirelessly through those terrible events during his term and has remained a faithful servant to his community. After stepping down from politics in late 2020, Ott has continued to stay active within East Cobb. He is an active member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and volunteer with Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts of America.

