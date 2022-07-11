Cobb Chamber to host economic development summit in October

The Cobb Chamber announced that registration is open for the 2022 Economic Development Summit. It will be held on Wednesday, October 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

The speakers who have confirmed so far include:

Commissioner Pat Wilson, Georgia Department of Economic Development

Chancellor Sonny Perdue, University System of Georgia

Commissioner Greg Dozier, Technical College System of Georgia

Stacy B. Watson, Director of Economic & Industrial Development, Georgia Ports Authority

Chris Green, Director of Economic Development, University System of Georgia

Kim Menefee, Executive Director, Cumberland CID

Tracy Styf, Executive Director, Town Center CID

, Executive Director, Town Center CID Caroline Whaley, Executive Director, Gateway Marietta CID

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3AdY9Ak. Tickets are $60 for Cobb Chamber members and $100 for non-members.

The press release for the event stated:

The Economic Development Summit is presented by Presenting Sponsor, Frenik Marketing Group; Lunch Sponsor, Comcast; Gold Sponsors, Cobb EMC, Croy Engineering, Cumberland Community Improvement District, Cushman & Wakefield, Georgia Power, Kennesaw State University, Smith and Howard, Taylor English, Taylor English Decisions, and Town Center Community Improvement District; and Silver Sponsors, Bank of America, CERM | Corporate Environmental Risk Management, Council for Quality Growth, Deloitte, Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District, Genuine Parts Company, and Verizon. For more information about the Economic Development Summit, contact Stephanie Cox at scox@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2337. For sponsorship information, contact Mary Karras at mkarras@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2341.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy. Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish. What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



