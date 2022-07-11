Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus invites singers to come to open rehearsals

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra issued the following news release about an opportunity for local singers:

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus enthusiastically invites singers to participate in two open rehearsals and to preview the coming season. Musical highlights for 2022-2023 include selections by Hogan, Whitacre and Coleridge-Taylor. Carl Orff’s masterpiece Carmina Burana will conclude the season. The GSO Chorus is under the direction of Bryan Black, and rehearses on Tuesday evenings beginning August 16. All voice parts are welcome; no registration required, visit gsochorus.org or contact info@georgiasymphony.org for more information. Open Rehearsals:

August 16 and 23 | 7: 30 p.m.

Marietta Performing Arts Center | 1171 Whitlock Ave., Marietta GA

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.