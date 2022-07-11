Cobb Chamber announces Leadership Cobb’s 2023 Class

The Cobb Chamber announced the 2023 Class for Leadership Cobb.
The Chamber’s promotional materials describe Leadership Cobb as follows:
Leadership Cobb develops leadership skills and knowledge through its programs and retreats. Participants are introduced to a variety of viewpoints that illustrate the array of economic, political, educational and social factors at work in Cobb County. Sessions combine lectures and dialogue among speakers as well as audience interaction with leaders in all facets of the community.
Leadership Cobb has long been an institution in the county’s business and political life, and its alumni include former and current public officials, and local business executives.
The 2023 class is listed below:
Val Akopov
Wellstar Health System
Alex Almodovar
City of Acworth
Tiffany Barney
Cobb County School District
Megan Benvenuto
Northwest Family YMCA
Chris Britton
Brasfield & Gorrie
Flynn Broady
Office of the District Attorney Cobb Judicial Circuit
Daniel Browne
Georgia Tech Research Institute
Ann Burris
Georgia Department of Human Services
Stacey Chapman
CROFT & Associates
Robin Cheramie
Kennesaw State University
Braxton Cotton
County Sheriff’s Office
Stephanie Cox
Cobb Chamber | SelectCobb
Michael Cunningham
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services
Chad Curry
41 South Creative
Ross Dicken II
Cobb EMC
Joy Doss
The Doss Firm, LLC
Corey Ferguson
T. Dallas Smith & Company
Lara Ferreira
The Third Door & Temperance Trailers
Marla Ferrell
Genuine Parts Company
Jordan Fessehaie
Delta Air Lines
Lynn Flanders
Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority
Matt Giddens
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia
Joseph Goldstein
Goldstein’s, Inc.
Michael Gordon
Mauldin & Jenkins
Tim Gould
City of Smyrna
Christopher Hansard
Superior Court of Cobb County
Ashley Jenkins
Gas South
Bobby Johnson
Johnson & Alday, LLC
Sheree Knowles
HRKS
Jessica Lee
Atlanta Braves
Joseph Malbrough
The UPS Store Smyrna
Taneesha Marshall
Federal Aviation Administration
Felicia McDade
Salesforce
Tamie Montgomery
Walton Communities
Komal Patel
Lockheed Martin
Drew Raessler
Cobb County Department of Transportation
Taylor Rambo
Sew Dreams Come True
Amy Reeves
Wellstar Medical Group Pediatrics at Brookstone
Adam Ross
Cumberland CID
Mike Schroeder
1885 Grill
Monique Sheffield
Cobb County Government
Jennifer Stanley
Northside Hospital Cherokee
Falecia Stewart
Must Ministries, Inc.
Sean Stewart
Kaiser Permanente
Lydia Stinson
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Lisa Sunday
SouthState Bank
Andrea TheoJohn
The ADS Agency
Chris Thomas
Chick-fil-A, Inc.
Dennette Thornton
Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment
Hillary Thrower
The Home Depot
Aimee Turner
Croy Engineering
Michael Urbina
Urbina Law Firm, LLC
Bobby Van Buren
The Insurance Gurus
Chris Young
Accenture LLP
The press release announcing this year’s class stated:
This year’s class will be led by Co-Chairs Holly Quinlan, Cobb Travel & Tourism, and Sam Olens, Dentons, and Vice Co-Chairs, Betsy Madrerohon, Capital City Bank, and Brian Marcos, City of Smyrna Fire Department. “Together We Can” is the 2023 class theme and a tool to emphasize the importance of community and remind the class that with every program day, together anything is possible. In addition to learning about all the great things happening in Cobb County and beyond, Leadership Cobb wants to confront inequities that exist and provide the class opportunities to step up as leaders to address these challenges.
The Leadership Cobb class of 2023’s Yearlong Presenting Sponsor is Kennesaw State University Executive MBA. The Legacy Sponsors are Croy Engineering and Walton Communities.
For more information about Leadership Cobb, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org. To view the 2022-2023 class online, visit https://bit.ly/3yVc2Cs.
