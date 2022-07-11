Cobb Chamber announces Leadership Cobb’s 2023 Class

The Cobb Chamber announced the 2023 Class for Leadership Cobb.

The Chamber’s promotional materials describe Leadership Cobb as follows:

Leadership Cobb develops leadership skills and knowledge through its programs and retreats. Participants are introduced to a variety of viewpoints that illustrate the array of economic, political, educational and social factors at work in Cobb County. Sessions combine lectures and dialogue among speakers as well as audience interaction with leaders in all facets of the community.

Leadership Cobb has long been an institution in the county’s business and political life, and its alumni include former and current public officials, and local business executives.

The 2023 class is listed below:

Val Akopov

Wellstar Health System

Alex Almodovar

City of Acworth

Tiffany Barney

Cobb County School District

Megan Benvenuto

Northwest Family YMCA

Chris Britton

Brasfield & Gorrie

Flynn Broady

Office of the District Attorney Cobb Judicial Circuit

Daniel Browne

Georgia Tech Research Institute

Ann Burris

Georgia Department of Human Services

Stacey Chapman

CROFT & Associates

Robin Cheramie

Kennesaw State University

Braxton Cotton

County Sheriff’s Office

Stephanie Cox

Cobb Chamber | SelectCobb

Michael Cunningham

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services

Chad Curry

41 South Creative

Ross Dicken II

Cobb EMC

Joy Doss

The Doss Firm, LLC

Corey Ferguson

T. Dallas Smith & Company

Lara Ferreira

The Third Door & Temperance Trailers

Marla Ferrell

Genuine Parts Company

Jordan Fessehaie

Delta Air Lines

Lynn Flanders

Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority

Matt Giddens

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia

Joseph Goldstein

Goldstein’s, Inc.

Michael Gordon

Mauldin & Jenkins

Tim Gould

City of Smyrna

Christopher Hansard

Superior Court of Cobb County

Ashley Jenkins

Gas South

Bobby Johnson

Johnson & Alday, LLC

Sheree Knowles

HRKS

Jessica Lee

Atlanta Braves

Joseph Malbrough

The UPS Store Smyrna

Taneesha Marshall

Federal Aviation Administration

Felicia McDade

Salesforce

Tamie Montgomery

Walton Communities

Komal Patel

Lockheed Martin

Drew Raessler

Cobb County Department of Transportation

Taylor Rambo

Sew Dreams Come True

Amy Reeves

Wellstar Medical Group Pediatrics at Brookstone

Adam Ross

Cumberland CID

Mike Schroeder

1885 Grill

Monique Sheffield

Cobb County Government

Jennifer Stanley

Northside Hospital Cherokee

Falecia Stewart

Must Ministries, Inc.

Sean Stewart

Kaiser Permanente

Lydia Stinson

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Lisa Sunday

SouthState Bank

Andrea TheoJohn

The ADS Agency

Chris Thomas

Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Dennette Thornton

Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment

Hillary Thrower

The Home Depot

Aimee Turner

Croy Engineering

Michael Urbina

Urbina Law Firm, LLC

Bobby Van Buren

The Insurance Gurus

Chris Young

Accenture LLP

The press release announcing this year’s class stated:

This year’s class will be led by Co-Chairs Holly Quinlan, Cobb Travel & Tourism, and Sam Olens, Dentons, and Vice Co-Chairs, Betsy Madrerohon, Capital City Bank, and Brian Marcos, City of Smyrna Fire Department. “Together We Can” is the 2023 class theme and a tool to emphasize the importance of community and remind the class that with every program day, together anything is possible. In addition to learning about all the great things happening in Cobb County and beyond, Leadership Cobb wants to confront inequities that exist and provide the class opportunities to step up as leaders to address these challenges. The Leadership Cobb class of 2023’s Yearlong Presenting Sponsor is Kennesaw State University Executive MBA. The Legacy Sponsors are Croy Engineering and Walton Communities. For more information about Leadership Cobb, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org. To view the 2022-2023 class online, visit https://bit.ly/3yVc2Cs.