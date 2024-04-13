Gov. Kemp to speak before Cobb Chamber this Monday

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following announcement that Gov. Brian Kemp will be speaking at the Chamber’s Marquee Monday event on April 13.

WHO: Governor Brian P. Kemp, State of Georgia

The First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp

Major General Thomas Carden, the Adjutant General of Georgia

Dr. Kat Schwaig, President, Kennesaw State University WHAT: Governor Kemp will share insights into the 2024 Legislative Session and a forecast for the remainder of the year. Governor Kemp will be joined by First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp. In addition to the keynote address, SelectCobb Board Chairwoman Dr. Kat Schwaig will share an update on economic development activity. A special presentation for MG Thomas Carden is also planned. WHEN: Monday, April 15, 2024

Doors Open: 11:15 a.m.

Program Begins: Noon

Governor’s Address: 12:20 p.m.

Event ends at 1 p.m. Advertisement WHERE: Coca Cola Roxy Theatre 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30339 Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to two hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in. To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization..

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

