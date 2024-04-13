Kennesaw’s free movie series kicks off with “DreamWorks Animation: Shrek”

The City of Kennesaw announced the schedule of its Outdoor Movie Series in the following press release:

The City of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series will kick off on Friday, May 17, at Swift-Cantrell Park with a showing of “DreamWorks Animation: Shrek” (PG) projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown. Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

The Outdoor Movie Series will continue with “Disney’s Lilo and Stitch” (PG) on June 21 and “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) on July 19.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, etc. for their own comfort. No high-backed chairs, umbrellas, tents, pop-up canopies, etc. that could block the view of the movie for others. Food vendors and family-friendly activities will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

VIP Tents are available for rental at each movie. Four VIP tents will be available. The VIP Tent rental includes a 10’x10’ tent installed by Parks & Recreation staff, a 6’ table and 6 chairs. Tents will be placed towards the back of the viewing area as to not block the view of other attendees. Tent rentals are $50. VIP tent renters can check in early beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the tents will remain up until the end of the movie. VIP tents can be purchased at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/outdoormovieseries/#vip.

Activities before the movie include pay-to-play inflatables and free games in front of the screen including hula-hoop contests, tug of war, relay races and sack races where attendees can win prizes.

The 2024 Outdoor Movie Series is presented by Cobb EMC and Wellstar Health System.

In conjunction with the Outdoor Movie Series kicking off on May 17, the Backyard Campout presented by REI Co-op is returning to Swift-Cantrell Park on Friday, May 17! Attendees will enjoy camping under the night sky, along with backyard games, field activities, campfire demonstrations hosted by REI Co-op and entertainment featuring stargazing and s’mores.

The registration fee for participants to bring their own tent is $30 or participants can purchase a pre set up campsite Prepared by REI Co-op for $50. Campsites are 10’x10’. Registration fees includes dinner and breakfast. A limited number of campsites are available. Advance registration is required at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.

REI Co-op Kennesaw will host a free Basic Camping Workshop on April 25 at 6 p.m. The Basic Camping Workshop is free to attend but spots are limited! Register at https://www.rei.com/events/101337/kennesaw-backyard-campout-basic-camping-workshop.