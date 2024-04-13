Hot Topics

Kennesaw’s free movie series kicks off with “DreamWorks Animation: Shrek”

An old fashioned clapperboard used to start a scene in a movie, and an old-fashioned reel to reel movie camera. Also the word "Cinema"

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 13, 2024

The City of Kennesaw announced the schedule of its Outdoor Movie Series in the following press release:

The City of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series will kick off on Friday, May 17, at Swift-Cantrell Park with a showing of “DreamWorks Animation: Shrek” (PG) projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown. Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

The Outdoor Movie Series will continue with “Disney’s Lilo and Stitch” (PG) on June 21 and “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) on July 19.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, etc. for their own comfort. No high-backed chairs, umbrellas, tents, pop-up canopies, etc. that could block the view of the movie for others. Food vendors and family-friendly activities will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

VIP Tents are available for rental at each movie. Four VIP tents will be available. The VIP Tent rental includes a 10’x10’ tent installed by Parks & Recreation staff, a 6’ table and 6 chairs. Tents will be placed towards the back of the viewing area as to not block the view of other attendees. Tent rentals are $50. VIP tent renters can check in early beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the tents will remain up until the end of the movie. VIP tents can be purchased at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/outdoormovieseries/#vip.

Activities before the movie include pay-to-play inflatables and free games in front of the screen including hula-hoop contests, tug of war, relay races and sack races where attendees can win prizes.

The 2024 Outdoor Movie Series is presented by Cobb EMC and Wellstar Health System.

In conjunction with the Outdoor Movie Series kicking off on May 17, the Backyard Campout presented by REI Co-op is returning to Swift-Cantrell Park on Friday, May 17! Attendees will enjoy camping under the night sky, along with backyard games, field activities, campfire demonstrations hosted by REI Co-op and entertainment featuring stargazing and s’mores.

The registration fee for participants to bring their own tent is $30 or participants can purchase a pre set up campsite Prepared by REI Co-op for $50. Campsites are 10’x10’. Registration fees includes dinner and breakfast. A limited number of campsites are available. Advance registration is required at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.

REI Co-op Kennesaw will host a free Basic Camping Workshop on April 25 at 6 p.m. The Basic Camping Workshop is free to attend but spots are limited! Register at https://www.rei.com/events/101337/kennesaw-backyard-campout-basic-camping-workshop.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:

Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent11.8%
Female persons, percent52.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent64.0%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)20.5%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent6.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent55.7%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2017-20212,071
Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-202114.9%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-202168.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021$225,500
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021$1,600
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021$434
Median gross rent, 2017-2021$1,470
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2017-202112,799
Persons per household, 2017-20212.57
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-202182.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-202121.8%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2017-202197.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-202195.8%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-202193.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-202144.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-20215.9%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent14.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-202170.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-202167.4%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)188,701
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)142,150
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)99,548
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1,186,810
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$34,676
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-202131.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021$73,977
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021$37,608
Persons in poverty, percent13.5%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2019X
All employer firms, Reference year 20171,282
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017665
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017296
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017757
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201754
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017972
Geography
Population per square mile, 20203,400.2
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20209.72
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
FIPS Code1343192
