Cobb Chamber accepting nominations for 2023 Citizen of the Year

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that it is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Citizen of the Year Awards.

The Citizen of the Year Awards were created by Cobb County civic clubs and co-sponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations.

The annual awards are presented to individuals who have done significant work in improving Cobb County.

Awards are given based on nine local area nominations: Acworth, Austell, East Cobb, Kennesaw, Mableton, Marietta, Powder Springs, Smyrna, and West Cobb.

According to the press release, the awards are “given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model, these outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she has made their community a better place to live.”

Nominations are open through Friday, September 29 at https://tinyurl.com/4vdexdk4.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

