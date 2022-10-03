Cobb Chamber honors public safety employees

The Cobb Chamber announced the names of public safety employees who won special recognition during its annual Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast this morning, October 3, 2022.

According to the news release announcing the winners:

The event kicked off Public Safety Appreciation Week, a community-wide effort to say “thank you” to the men and women who work tirelessly to keep Cobb County safe.

Randy Crider, Cobb Chamber Public Safety Chairman & Cobb County Director of Public Safety, as well as Sheriff Craig Owens, Cobb County Sheriff’s Department, addressed the audience to share messages of appreciation and to communicate how our community can come together to lift up our public safety year-round. Following these messages, awards were presented to public safety agencies from across Cobb County, including police, fire, sheriff’s office, campus police and EMS.

The winners of special recognition included the following:

Public Safety Employee of the Year, Detective Zachary Stannard,Cobb County Police Department

Award of Merit, Squad 7 & Rescue 23, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Lt. Michael Barnett, FF. Adam Jones, FF. Alan Futch, Engineer Herbert Grimes.

Distinguished Achievement Award, Captain Tim Cameron, Marietta Fire Department

Outstanding Community Contribution (two recipients this year), ECOII Theresa Carcioppolo, Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications and Officer Sarah Youngblood, Marietta Police Department.

Medal of Valor, Captain Jason Holcombe, Powder Springs Police Department

To read the details of why each of the recipients were honored, follow this link to the complete news release.

