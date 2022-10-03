Cobb police officer seriously injured during traffic stop

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating an incident leading to the serious injury and hospitalization of a Cobb County police officer, and minor injuries to another officer and a person they were taking into custody.

According to the report, two Cobb County Police Officers (Officer Katelynne Daws and Officer Gary Marsicek) had taken a driver into custody during a traffic stop on I-75 North near Barrett Pkwy.

“Both of their marked patrol vehicles were illuminated with flashing blue lights, with one in the right shoulder and the other in the far right lane,” the report said.

The officers were securing the person being taken into custody, a 31-year-old Rossville man, in the back seat of a patrol car when a 2021 Honda Accord struck both patrol cars, pinning Officer Marsicek between one of the patrol cars and a guard rail.

He was taken to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, and is in stable condition. Officer Daws and the person being detained were also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries.

The driver of the Accord, a 41-year-old from Woodstock, did not report any injuries, and was taken into custody.

This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”