Traffic fatality on Cobb Parkway Monday

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal collision that took place on Cobb Parkway at its intersection with Black Acre Trail on Monday, December 18, 2023, at around 8:26 pm.

Investigators report that a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 36-year-old Powder Springs man, was heading south on Cobb Parkway and approaching its intersection with Black Acre Trail.

A gray 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by a 53-year-old Dallas Georgia woman was making a turn from Cobb Parkway to Black Acre Trail. In addition to the driver, the Hyundai carried four passengers.

The Jeep hit the passenger side of the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to overturn. The Hyundai came to a rest on its passenger side off the roadway.

The Jeep came to an uncontrolled rest facing north in a southbound through lane on Cobb Parkway.

The Jeep’s driver reported a complaint of injury but was not taken to the hospital.

All occupants in the Hyundai were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

One of the passengers in the Hyundai, a 50-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman, died of her injuries, and her next-of-kin has been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.