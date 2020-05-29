Austell-area homicide thought to be accidental

According to a public information release Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department the Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at approximately 6:44 p.m.

The incident took place on Mesa Valley Way near the East West Connector.

Precinct 2 officers were dispatched to the scene, and found the victim in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ka’Mani’ Kirkland of Marietta.

The alleged shooter was a 17-year-old male from Austell.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental, and have charged the suspect with involuntary manslaughter.

The incident is still under investigation, and police ask that anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”